Thursday, 16 April, 2020, 2:05 AM
Let us all begin the New Year with hope  

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

None had quite so expected the Bengali New Year to be so gloomy, against the backdrop of a global pandemic spreading fast. However, we must all act in tuned with the reality, no matter how depressing it may be. The country is currently going through a nationwide shutdown. And the best what we could do in these ominous and uncertain of times is to practice social and physical distancing as best possible while staying at home.

For the time being we have waged a collective war against the indiscriminate spreading of a deadly pandemic, and unless we successfully wipe-out the curse of The Coronavirus to its entirety, our war will go on. There will be better times for joyous gatherings and festivals, and this too shall pass.

While we were compelled to celebrate the arrival of 1427 quietly in our own homes, adhering to the rules of social distancing, let us not distance ourselves from the spirit of unity, camaraderie and mutual respect. Let us manifest this inclusiveness through our support for each other. In the midst of fear and horror, the pandemic has also brought out the very best of human attributes in many of us.

We continue to witness,  this dedication to humanity in the number of private initiatives along with the government's - to provide food and financial assistance to the most vulnerable, marginalised people - deprived of their livelihoods during the lockdown. We have seen how artists have put aside their usual grand preparations of making papier-m�ché masks or traditional clay pot painting for celebrating the New Year. Instead, artists of Charukola, along with alumni and other individuals, have made personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect doctors and other medical staffs - the frontline soldiers of the war against Covid-19. Exhibiting this sharp sense of social and moral responsibility in the time of a national crisis is the true essence of Pahela Baishakh.

Our celebration is therefore of the human spirit that will ultimately survive in the face of all odds and manifest itself in the most trying of circumstances
Last of all, we stand and pray beside the family members and friends of those unfortunate ones to have succumbed to the lethal Coronavirus. Their lives have not gone in vain; rather their sacrifices will make this world much better and safer for mankind.





We have always been a nation full of hope and we shall never fall into despair.

Stay home, stay safe and Happy New Year. 



