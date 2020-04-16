Video
Thursday, 16 April, 2020
Corona hospital at Bashundhara to open in 2 week

Published : Thursday, 16 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Largest hospitals for corona virus infected patients in the country will be opened in the next two weeks after completion of shipment of medical equipments from abroad, officials briefed the press on Sunday.




Bashundhara Group proposed the government to set up a hospital transforming a trade centre of the business conglomerate into corona hospital.
Managing Director of Bashundhara Group Sayem Sobhan Anvir handed over the proposal to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus and the premier approved the noble initiative.
Health Engineering Department (HED) Executive Engineer Masudul Alam detailed about the development at a press meet at International Convention City Bashundhara(ICCB) in the capital. ICCB Chief Executive Officer Jasim Uddin and HED Executive Engineer Saiful Islam were also present on the occasion.
Bashundhara Group proposed that a trade centre with 1,50,000 square feet and four convention centres with 90,000 square feet can be turned into hospitals as the country has been fighting to contain the spread of corona virus.



