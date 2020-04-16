Corona hospital at Bashundhara to open in 2 week













Bashundhara Group proposed the government to set up a hospital transforming a trade centre of the business conglomerate into corona hospital.

Managing Director of Bashundhara Group Sayem Sobhan Anvir handed over the proposal to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus and the premier approved the noble initiative.

Health Engineering Department (HED) Executive Engineer Masudul Alam detailed about the development at a press meet at International Convention City Bashundhara(ICCB) in the capital. ICCB Chief Executive Officer Jasim Uddin and HED Executive Engineer Saiful Islam were also present on the occasion.

