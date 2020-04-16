Garment sector officials seek benefits under stimulus package





In two separate letters, addressed to the BB governor on Wednesday, the two associations expressed grief that a circular issued by the central bank had set a clause barring funds from the government's stimulus package to be used in paying salaries of management officials in the RMG sector.

On April 8, the central bank issued "BRPD Circular Letter-14" to regulate loans and investments from stimulus fund for active export oriented industries following the coronavirus outbreak. BGMEA and CHAOWA said the clause in the circular had been unfair for some 900 thousands officials of the garments industry, namely in Merchandising, Marketing, HR, Administration, Compliance, Commercial, Production and Quality departments, which are directly involved with the import-export sector.

They also said the clause in the circular letter keeping officials in the RMG sector out of the purview of payment of salaries during the coronavirus outbreak was not only inhumane but also self-destructive for the sector.









Earlier, the government directed RMG factory owners to pay wages of workers and laborers by April 16 amid coronavirus pandemic after BGMEA announced shutdown of all factories till April 25.





