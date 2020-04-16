

Falling vegetable demand deprives farmers of fair price

The situation has created scopes for making a good profit by a section for middlemen, who buy vegetables at throwaway prices from farmers and carry those to big cities and urban centers and sell those at high prices.

As the prices and the demand both plummeted sharply at the rural areas due to the abnormal situation the farmers keep struggling to meet their ends.

According to market sources, pointed gourd was fsold at Tk 15 per kg, while radish at Tk 5, bitter gourd at Tk 10, eggplant at Tk 8, okra at Tk 10, bean at Tk 10 per kg, gourd at Tk 10 and cabbage, at Tk 6 per piece at the markets in the northern region of the country, where vegetables are produced in abundance.

Ali Hossain, a farmer in the Gainbandha district, told The Daily Observer over telephone that he sold gourd at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg last year, but this year the prices fell down beyond description.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said farmers cultivated cabbage, radish, brinjal, bean, cauliflower, tomato, potato and varieties this year.

Hafizur Rahman, a farmer in Dinajpur district, said the middlemen buy directly from the farmers at a low price - sometimes at a throwaway price - and supply those to the city markets where they are sold at much higher prices.

So, the real beneficiaries are the middlemen whereas the growers are deprived of profit.

This year, Ali said selling gourd at Tk 15 per kg only and he would not even get the production cost.

Vegetable Wholesale Nazrul Islam said the administration has announced to close all hats and markets to prevent coronavirus infection.

However, despite lower price of vegetable in rural area, customers have to pay no less in the cities due to higher transportation costs.

Abdur Rahman, a local wholesaler, said truck fair from Dinajpur to Dhaka increased by Tk 4,000. Earlier a trucker used to demand Tk 12,000 to Tk 14,000, but now the demand Tk 18,000 straightway. Hence despite the fall of demand prices remained at the earlier level in cities.

According to the data of Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, if a farmer is deprived of a fair price for his crops, the overall economy is also be affected.

















Farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce of vegetable in rural areas of the country as the lockdown situation following the outbreak of coronavirus, reduced demands.The situation has created scopes for making a good profit by a section for middlemen, who buy vegetables at throwaway prices from farmers and carry those to big cities and urban centers and sell those at high prices.As the prices and the demand both plummeted sharply at the rural areas due to the abnormal situation the farmers keep struggling to meet their ends.According to market sources, pointed gourd was fsold at Tk 15 per kg, while radish at Tk 5, bitter gourd at Tk 10, eggplant at Tk 8, okra at Tk 10, bean at Tk 10 per kg, gourd at Tk 10 and cabbage, at Tk 6 per piece at the markets in the northern region of the country, where vegetables are produced in abundance.Ali Hossain, a farmer in the Gainbandha district, told The Daily Observer over telephone that he sold gourd at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg last year, but this year the prices fell down beyond description.The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said farmers cultivated cabbage, radish, brinjal, bean, cauliflower, tomato, potato and varieties this year.Hafizur Rahman, a farmer in Dinajpur district, said the middlemen buy directly from the farmers at a low price - sometimes at a throwaway price - and supply those to the city markets where they are sold at much higher prices.So, the real beneficiaries are the middlemen whereas the growers are deprived of profit.This year, Ali said selling gourd at Tk 15 per kg only and he would not even get the production cost.Vegetable Wholesale Nazrul Islam said the administration has announced to close all hats and markets to prevent coronavirus infection.However, despite lower price of vegetable in rural area, customers have to pay no less in the cities due to higher transportation costs.Abdur Rahman, a local wholesaler, said truck fair from Dinajpur to Dhaka increased by Tk 4,000. Earlier a trucker used to demand Tk 12,000 to Tk 14,000, but now the demand Tk 18,000 straightway. Hence despite the fall of demand prices remained at the earlier level in cities.According to the data of Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, if a farmer is deprived of a fair price for his crops, the overall economy is also be affected.