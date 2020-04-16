IMF sees 2pc GDP growth for BD in virus-hit FY 20





However, after slumping to only 2 percent growth this year, Bangladesh economy will see a big jump in the next FY 2020-21 with a record growth of 9.5 percent if the pandemic fades and economic activities return to normalcy in the second half of this year, IMF said in a report released on Wednesday.

Earlier in October last year the IMF projected 7.4 percent of growth for Bangladesh for the current fiscal year. Bangladesh achieved 8.15pc growth in last fiscal year and the budgetary projection of current fiscal is 8.2pc.

Earlier this week the World Bank (WB) projected 2 to 3 percent of growth for Bangladesh in the current fiscal year, due to the coronavirus fallout.

The WB said Bangladesh's economy would grow 1.2 to 2.9 percent in the next fiscal year and 2.8 to 3.9 percent in the fiscal year 2021-21. It said the country would face a longer time recession. But in contrast the IMF projected an earlier recovery for the economy.

The latest IMF report said COVID-19 pandemic was inflicting high and rising human costs worldwide, and the necessary protection measures were severely impacting economic activity.

As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by minus 3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The global economy is projected to grow by 5.8 percent in 2021 if economic activity normalises, helped by policy support.









Effective policies are essential to forestall the possibility of worse outcomes, and the necessary measures to reduce contagion and protect lives are an important investment in long-term human and economic health, IMF says in the report.





