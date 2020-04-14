Former Pakistan PM urges UN chief to probe Covid-19 origin

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13: In a bid to find the origin of the disease, former interior minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik has urged the United Nations to form a high-powered commission to investigate whether Coronavirus, which has now hit almost all nations across the globe, is a man-made or a naturally grown virus, media reports said.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he said the proposed commission on Covid-19 under the UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 might comprise of virologists, scientists, professors, researchers, analysts and experts in the fields of microbiology and virology, reported Dawn News.

The request of Malik assumes significance since Pakistan considers China as its all-weather ally, a friend to take on India and is dependent on the Asian giant economically. Malik said the commission should present its report to the UN secretary general in three months, and its 'terms of reference' (ToR) should include recommendations to prevent future breakouts of such viruses. -DAWN