GOPALGANJ, Apr 13: A man was killed and 10 others injured following a clash over offering prayers

in a mosque in Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj on Monday morning.

The deceased was Sujan Sheikh (25) of Bahara village, where the clash took place, our correspondent reports, quoting police.

There has been a longstanding conflict between Mujibur Sheikh and Badsah Matabbar of the Bahara village over establishing supremacy.