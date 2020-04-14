Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:43 PM
latest Country's first floating quarantine unit opened       Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients       
Corona terror amongst Muslims, Tablig Jamaat indicted

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Muslims of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are facing trouble as Tablig Jamaat organised congregations in those countries by violating prohibition by Governments.
Malaysia is also facing the same fate though its Gov passed restrictions on Tablighi congregations. But they violated the orders.
Since muslim society has been affected a lot, muslim intellectuals and religious leaders criticised activities of Tablighi Jamaat.
BD Tablighi Jamaat  has agreed to follow  instructions of BD government  but the Tablighis in Pakistan are not following Pak government's orders.
When the whole world was facing this Corona pandemic, Tablighi Jamaat had organised a huge congregation on Feb 26 at Sripetling Mosque, Malaysia where large no of BD and Pak nationals  participated. Since Malaysian Gov was a silent spectator, the Corona Virus spread rapidly amongst the followers of Tablighi Jamaat.
Mur Hisham Abdullah, the Director General of Malaysian Health ministry admitted that out of 428 affected persons in Malaysia, 243 are those Tablighis.
Even after this, the Tablighis did not learn any lesson and the whole mankind is facing a disaster due to callous  and indifferent  attitude of the Tablighi Jamaat.     -Agencies


