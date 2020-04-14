19 physicians of Sylhet medical at home quarantine





"A woman from Sunamganj tested positive in maternity ward of the hospital on Monday," said hospital's deputy director Dr Himangshu Lal Roy. Nineteen doctors, 14 nurses and 11 hospital staff came into the contact with the patient, he said adding that all 44 of them were asked to stay in home quarantine.

Dr Himangshu also said that all the hospital staff are doing well but soon they will be tested for

coronavirus. A pregnant woman with fever was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and gave birth to a child but she was diagnosed coronavirus as when her samples were tested.

Sources said the husband of the woman came home from Narayanganj a few days back.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 39 deaths from coronavirus and 803 cases. -UNB

















