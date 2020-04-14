Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
19 physicians of Sylhet medical at home quarantine

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYLHET, Apr 13: Forty four health workers including 19 physicians of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital were sent to home quarantine on Monday as they came into contact with a COVID-19 patient.
"A woman from Sunamganj tested positive in maternity ward of the hospital on Monday," said hospital's deputy director Dr Himangshu Lal Roy. Nineteen doctors, 14 nurses and 11 hospital staff came into the contact with the patient, he said adding that all 44 of them were asked to stay in home quarantine.
Dr Himangshu also said that all the hospital staff are doing well but soon they will be tested for
coronavirus. A pregnant woman with fever was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and gave birth to a child but she was diagnosed coronavirus as when her samples were tested.
Sources said the husband of the woman came home from Narayanganj a few days back.
Bangladesh has so far confirmed 39 deaths from coronavirus and 803 cases.    -UNB


