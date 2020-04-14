Saudi Arabia suspends Tarabi prayers in mosques

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance announced that Tarabi prayers during Ramadan will only be performed at home as the suspension of prayers at mosques would not be lifted until the end of the coronavirus outbreak."The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people's health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world," Al Riyadh newspaper quoted Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Sheikh as saying. -Gulf News











