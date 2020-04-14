Haor regions likely to run short of agro workers





As almost all the country is under lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, shortage of agro workers is being considered as a matter of concern during the harvesting period.

According to previous experiences, flash floods may occur in those areas towards the end of April or the first week of May. If farmer cannot harvest their rice at the right time then the country will suffer from food shortage as 15-25 percent rice comes from haor regions.

The government officials, however, assured this correspondent of their full preparation for rice harvesting in the haor regions.

They said adequate number of combined harvesters and modern agro machinery are ready to harvest Boro rice in the haor regions.

According to locals, every year a huge number of agro workers come from Pabna and Shirajganj while the rest from the Northern part of the country during the harvesting period to the haor region.

As, lockdown is prevailing across the country those people cannot come and farmers of haor regions will be running short of agro workers for their Boro rice harvesting.

Sajjadur Rahman, a farmer from Modon Upazila of Netrakona, said while talking to this correspondent.

He said, "Boro is our main crop. Our living cost depends only on it. We are very worried about harvesting our crops. Every year thousands of people come to our area to harvest Boro rice.

But, this time none of them has come due to Coronavirus outbreak, he said.

"If the government doesn't help us and take necessary steps then our crops will go under water in front of our eyes. We have nothing to do without shedding tears," he added.

The government agriculture officers of haor regions said they were trying to overcome the crisis period and always being with the farmers.

Modon Upazila Agriculture Officer Nazmul Islam told the Daily Observer, "We have arranged an adequate number of combined harvesters. We are trying to bring those workers from North Bengal on government initiative. Local schools are being prepared for their accommodation during the harvesting time."

"Due to closure of garment industries, the number of local agro workers has increased more than the previous years," Nazmul added.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Netrakona, M Habibur Rahman said, "Boro rice is cultivated on around 40 thousand hectares of land in haor region of Netrakona. This year we have got plenty of local agro workers to harvest Boro rice in the haor regions. Besides, we have 42 automatic combined harvesters for the farmers to harvest crops in time."

"Workers of other districts are starting to come to the haor regions after being medically tested. The number will increase in the coming days. The government is more cordial about farmers. Agro workers and agro-related products are out of ongoing lockdown," he added.

















Farmers are worried about shortage of agro workers ahead of harvesting period in the haor (water body) regions of the country.As almost all the country is under lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, shortage of agro workers is being considered as a matter of concern during the harvesting period.According to previous experiences, flash floods may occur in those areas towards the end of April or the first week of May. If farmer cannot harvest their rice at the right time then the country will suffer from food shortage as 15-25 percent rice comes from haor regions.The government officials, however, assured this correspondent of their full preparation for rice harvesting in the haor regions.They said adequate number of combined harvesters and modern agro machinery are ready to harvest Boro rice in the haor regions.According to locals, every year a huge number of agro workers come from Pabna and Shirajganj while the rest from the Northern part of the country during the harvesting period to the haor region.As, lockdown is prevailing across the country those people cannot come and farmers of haor regions will be running short of agro workers for their Boro rice harvesting.Sajjadur Rahman, a farmer from Modon Upazila of Netrakona, said while talking to this correspondent.He said, "Boro is our main crop. Our living cost depends only on it. We are very worried about harvesting our crops. Every year thousands of people come to our area to harvest Boro rice.But, this time none of them has come due to Coronavirus outbreak, he said."If the government doesn't help us and take necessary steps then our crops will go under water in front of our eyes. We have nothing to do without shedding tears," he added.The government agriculture officers of haor regions said they were trying to overcome the crisis period and always being with the farmers.Modon Upazila Agriculture Officer Nazmul Islam told the Daily Observer, "We have arranged an adequate number of combined harvesters. We are trying to bring those workers from North Bengal on government initiative. Local schools are being prepared for their accommodation during the harvesting time.""Due to closure of garment industries, the number of local agro workers has increased more than the previous years," Nazmul added.Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Netrakona, M Habibur Rahman said, "Boro rice is cultivated on around 40 thousand hectares of land in haor region of Netrakona. This year we have got plenty of local agro workers to harvest Boro rice in the haor regions. Besides, we have 42 automatic combined harvesters for the farmers to harvest crops in time.""Workers of other districts are starting to come to the haor regions after being medically tested. The number will increase in the coming days. The government is more cordial about farmers. Agro workers and agro-related products are out of ongoing lockdown," he added.