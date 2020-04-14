Cancellation of Pahela Baishakh Celebration





Wearing dresses of motley colours during the Pahela Baishakh has become a long-drawn tradition in Bangladesh.

Traders and fashion brands invest a huge amount of money every year much before the Bengali New Year celebration.

But this year local fashion brands and other traders are going to count a loss as there will be no celebration due to coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Shopkeepers said local bamboo, cane, wood products, earthenware, toys, plastic toys, various types of twist and nardu are sold at markets for around Tk 10,000 crore.

Beyond this, clothes worth about Tk 5,000 crore is sold in Baishakhi bazars.

Besides, the hilsa is sold for around Tk 5,000 crore. Flower and sweetmeats of Tk 5,000 crore are sold during the celebration.

In total, about Tk 25,000 crore of products are sold in different sectors across the country on the occasion of the Pahala Boishakh.

Pahala Boishakh is the second largest festival for the fashion industry in the country after the Eid-ul-Fitr as people in the sector largely depend on the sale for these two festivals.

Helal Uddin, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said the business had closed due to the coronavirus. This loss is irreparable.

Pahala Baishakh products are not sold at other times. A year later, the product is no longer in demand. Many traders will lose their capital, he said.

He said all businesses are closed. "In this situation, business can no longer be thought of. You have to think about saving lives."

"However, the government announced a package of Tk 72,750 crore from where we demanded Tk 6,000 crore as loan, he said.

Because, at this moment, "Our shops are closed and we cannot pay salaries to our employees."

"We lost about Tk 2,000 crore," said Azharul Haque, President of the Sada-Kalo, a fashion house.

He, also the former president of the Fashion Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (FEAB), said in the entire process, about 20 lakh workers are involved.

Workers and product makers have to pay their salaries as well as rent of the showrooms. He wants government assistance to overcome this situation.

The coronavirus situation has pushed local fashion brands to an uncertain future.

"We are now worried about the entire investment and how to pay salaries to employees and survive this situation," he said.

The FEAB has 50 per cent of its annual sales coming from the Eid-ul-Fitr marketing while 25 per cent from the Pahala Boishakh and the rest from the remainder of the year.

Small and medium enterprises will be most affected by the suspension of the festival of Pahala Baishakh, said a trader involved in a small enterprise.

Naim Ali, a fish trader at Karwan Bazar in the capital, told the Daily Observer that he had stored hilsa fish worth about Tk 50 lakh. Due to coronavirus outbreak he is sure to lose his investment.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem Hossain, Research Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said many of the small to medium entrepreneurs are involved in Pahala Baishakh-based business.

They are solely dependent on one business. Speaking to business organizations, it is imperative to select the affected entrepreneurs and help them.

Economist Dr Nazneen Ahmed said if such a festival is organized in the autumn after Baishakh is gone then the entrepreneurs can sell their products there to recover some of their losses.

There are about 5,000 entrepreneurs in the sector, who employ over five lakh artisans.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the countrymen to stay at home with their children as the COVID-19 is very infectious.

She said no one will be allowed to hold outdoor programmes during the Pahala Boishakh. All programmes have been canceled as people should avoid mass gathering. "But you can celebrate the festival with your family in a digital way."





















