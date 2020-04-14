Loss of Tk 250cr in sales for lockdown may ruin flower traders





A loss of around Tk 16 crore will be for the period of Pahala Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year of 1427. Around 30 lakh people, involved in flower growing and trading, have been facing daunting economical crisis, according to flower sector leaders.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, more than 2,300 hectares of land of the country are now being used for flower cultivation.

The flowers are now being sold round the year across the country including Dhaka city. But, most flowers usually sells during the English New Year, Pahala Falgun (Basanta Utsab) on February 14, Valentine's Day, International Mother Language Day and National Mourning Day on February 21 and the first day of Bengali calendar year 'Pahala Baishakh' on April 14.

Considering the huge market of flowers, a large number of farmers from 25 districts including some in Dhaka's Savar area have been producing 50 types of flowers locally. At least 30 lakh people are working in the sector---growing, plucking, carrying and selling.

As a non-essential product, businessmen could not sell even a single flower during the lockdown period. As a result, the traders have stopped receiving flowers from the growers. The farmers are now throwing away flowers to the garbage bin after plucking those from the plants.

When contacted, President of Dhaka Ful Baboshaye Kalyan Samity Babul Proshad told this correspondent that failing to sell their flowers, the country's flower farmers have been throwing away around Tk 1.5 crore worth of flowers every day as garbage.

"There is no modern technology to preserve flowers in the country. As a result, most traders are doing flower business traditionally. We cannot preserve the perishable product like flowers. So, we need to destroy the unsold flowers immediately, which cause huge loss to the farmers and traders," he said.

In this uncertain situation, flower farmers and traders want government incentives immediately.

Noor Mohammad, president of Bangladesh Flower Growers Society, said, "I have cultivated Rose, Gladiolus, Gerbera and China Rose in Jhenaidah and Jessore. Every month, I have to pay Tk 3 lakh as gardening service charge for 25-bigha of land. But, after countrywide lockdown I cannot sell even a single flower."

"How long, I can bear this expense, I don't know. If the situation lingers, the flower farmers and traders including myself will have to face a huge loss. We will have no other options, but to beg. The government should extend its hands to save us immediately," he added.





























The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and economic woes brought bad times for the flower industry in the country. The flower growers and businessmen are apprehending a loss of around Tk 250 crore due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent the deadly coronavirus spread.A loss of around Tk 16 crore will be for the period of Pahala Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year of 1427. Around 30 lakh people, involved in flower growing and trading, have been facing daunting economical crisis, according to flower sector leaders.According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, more than 2,300 hectares of land of the country are now being used for flower cultivation.The flowers are now being sold round the year across the country including Dhaka city. But, most flowers usually sells during the English New Year, Pahala Falgun (Basanta Utsab) on February 14, Valentine's Day, International Mother Language Day and National Mourning Day on February 21 and the first day of Bengali calendar year 'Pahala Baishakh' on April 14.Considering the huge market of flowers, a large number of farmers from 25 districts including some in Dhaka's Savar area have been producing 50 types of flowers locally. At least 30 lakh people are working in the sector---growing, plucking, carrying and selling.As a non-essential product, businessmen could not sell even a single flower during the lockdown period. As a result, the traders have stopped receiving flowers from the growers. The farmers are now throwing away flowers to the garbage bin after plucking those from the plants.When contacted, President of Dhaka Ful Baboshaye Kalyan Samity Babul Proshad told this correspondent that failing to sell their flowers, the country's flower farmers have been throwing away around Tk 1.5 crore worth of flowers every day as garbage."There is no modern technology to preserve flowers in the country. As a result, most traders are doing flower business traditionally. We cannot preserve the perishable product like flowers. So, we need to destroy the unsold flowers immediately, which cause huge loss to the farmers and traders," he said.In this uncertain situation, flower farmers and traders want government incentives immediately.Noor Mohammad, president of Bangladesh Flower Growers Society, said, "I have cultivated Rose, Gladiolus, Gerbera and China Rose in Jhenaidah and Jessore. Every month, I have to pay Tk 3 lakh as gardening service charge for 25-bigha of land. But, after countrywide lockdown I cannot sell even a single flower.""How long, I can bear this expense, I don't know. If the situation lingers, the flower farmers and traders including myself will have to face a huge loss. We will have no other options, but to beg. The government should extend its hands to save us immediately," he added.