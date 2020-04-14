Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:42 PM
latest Country's first floating quarantine unit opened       Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients       
Home Front Page

Loss of Tk 250cr in sales for lockdown may ruin flower traders

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Walid Khan

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and economic woes brought bad times for the flower industry in the country. The flower growers and businessmen are apprehending a loss of around Tk 250 crore due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent the deadly coronavirus spread.
A loss of around Tk 16 crore will be for the period of Pahala Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year of 1427. Around 30 lakh people, involved in flower growing and trading, have been facing daunting economical crisis, according to flower sector leaders.
According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, more than 2,300 hectares of land of the country are now being used for flower cultivation.
The flowers are now being sold round the year across the country including Dhaka city. But, most flowers usually sells during the English New Year, Pahala Falgun (Basanta Utsab) on February 14, Valentine's Day, International Mother Language Day and National Mourning Day on February 21 and the first day of Bengali calendar year 'Pahala Baishakh' on April 14.
Considering the huge market of flowers, a large number of farmers from 25 districts including some in Dhaka's Savar area have been producing 50 types of flowers locally. At least 30 lakh people are working in the sector---growing, plucking, carrying and selling.
As a non-essential product, businessmen could not sell even a single flower during the lockdown period. As a result, the traders have stopped receiving flowers from the growers. The farmers are now throwing away flowers to the garbage bin after plucking those from the plants.
When contacted, President of Dhaka Ful Baboshaye Kalyan Samity Babul Proshad told this correspondent that failing to sell their flowers, the country's flower farmers have been throwing away around Tk 1.5 crore worth of flowers every day as garbage.
"There is no modern technology to preserve flowers in the country. As a result, most traders are doing flower business traditionally. We cannot preserve the perishable product like flowers. So, we need to destroy the unsold flowers immediately, which cause huge loss to the farmers and traders," he said.
In this uncertain situation, flower farmers and traders want government incentives immediately.
Noor Mohammad, president of Bangladesh Flower Growers Society, said, "I have cultivated Rose, Gladiolus, Gerbera and China Rose in Jhenaidah and Jessore. Every month, I have to pay Tk 3 lakh as gardening service charge for 25-bigha of land. But, after countrywide lockdown I cannot sell even a single flower."
"How long, I can bear this expense, I don't know. If the situation lingers, the flower farmers and traders including myself will have to face a huge loss. We will have no other options, but to beg. The government should extend its hands to save us immediately," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former Pakistan PM urges UN chief to probe Covid-19 origin
One killed in clash at Gopalganj mosque
Corona terror amongst Muslims, Tablig Jamaat indicted
19 physicians of Sylhet medical at home quarantine
Opposition party leaders seeks national unity to face coronavirus
BD revises lending rate on Tk 50bn farmers’ stimulus down to 4pc
Saudi Arabia suspends Tarabi prayers in mosques
Haor regions likely to run short of agro workers


Latest News
Country's first floating quarantine unit opened
Pirojpur reports first case of coronavirus
Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients
India extends lockdown till May 3
Indonesian village uses 'ghosts' for distancing patrols
Savar doctor tests positive for coronavirus
Turkey to release thousands from prison amid Covid-19 crisis
Man hacked dead in Dinajpur over land feud
Over 30 dead as storms batter South of USA amid pandemic
Pahela Baishakh being celebrated without outdoor programmes
Most Read News
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs
Misappropriation of relief alleged
11 Bangladeshis in US died of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs
Sunamganj district goes under lockdown
Corona infected 6-year-old child dies in Ctg
Loan defaulters not entitled to stimulus fund: BB
Rajshahi confirms first corona case
PM Hasina to address nation this evening
Physical distancing versus unemployment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft