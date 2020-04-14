Bill Gates calls for global agreements on masks, treatments and vaccines



Microsoft founder Bill Gates has issued an urgent call for world leaders to come together to fight Covid-19 and ensure that protective equipment, new treatments and vaccines are equitably distributed. The move comes amid fears that a vacuum in global leadership will prolong the pandemic and greatly magnify its human and economic toll.Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Gates, calls for a "global approach" to fighting the disease and warns if the virus is left to spread through developing nations unhindered it will rebound and hit richer nations in subsequent waves."The virus doesn't care about borders" he writes.