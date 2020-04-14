Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:42 PM
Country's first floating quarantine unit opened       Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients       
182 test corona positive in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh saw an alarming rise in coronavirus cases on Monday as 182 more people were infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infected people to 803.
Besides, five more people died of Covid-19 during the period, raising the number of total deaths to 39, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.
"A total of 182 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and five more people died during the period. The total death toll now stands at 39," the minister said during an online briefing on Monday.
A total of 1,570 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, he said.
"Community transmission has already started …we've to stay alert and ensure that it doesn't spread further… please stay indoors," he added.
He reiterated that Bangladesh is still in a better condition compared to the USA and Europe. "No country can treat millions of patients in its hospitals."  
Three more people recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered patients to 42.
The minister assured that the government is taking drastic steps to combat the outbreak.  "We're allowing every district medical college and private medical college for coronavirus treatment...a building is being constructed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to treat coronavirus patients only," he said.
The minister noted that negotiations are underway with private hospitals, including Shahabuddin Hospital and Anwar Khan Medical College Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. "We're also adding private hospitals in each district to this list," he added.
Earlier, Zahid Maleque mentioned that lockdown procedures should be maintained in a tougher way.
"We're seeing that infection has spread to many areas. Most of those carriers are from Dhaka or Narayanganj. So, lockdown has to be implemented and followed more strictly...People aren't fully complying with the lockdown rules," he said.
No further details about the infected people or the deceased were shared in the bulletin.


