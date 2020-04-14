Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
Pahela Baishakh today   

Pahela Baishakh today

Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla calendar, will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday without outdoor programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no outdoor programmes this time to avoid public gatherings.
All television channels will air a programme in the morning to digitally celebrate Pahela Baishakh.
The programme will be broadcast by all channels from 8:30am as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Artistes from Chhayanaut will not welcome the day with Tagore's famous song 'Esho hey Baishakh, esho, esho (come O Baishakh, come)' under the banyan tree at the Ramna Park this year. Pahela Baishakh is celebrated every year on April 14 amid festivities and much enthusiasm.
But this year, the programmes were cancelled to avoid mass gatherings in a bid to curb the transmission of coronavirus.
On April 1,Chhayanaut announced that it would not organise the annual Pahela Baishakh cultural festivity at Ramna Park.
"Since 1967, Chhayanaut has been regularly arranging the traditional cultural festivity under the banyan tree at city's Ramna Park to welcome the Bangla New Year. The only exception was in 1971, and we've decided to postpone this year's festivity amid the global coronavirus outbreak," Chhayanaut General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa said in a press release.
Earlier, the Cabinet Division instructed authorities concerned to postpone all programmes of Pahela Baishakh to avoid mass gatherings.
The celebrations of Pahela Baishakh have become an integral part of Bangalees since it began over six centuries back.
Mughal Emperor Akbar introduced the Bangla calendar in the 1556 of the Gregorian calendar in a bid to streamline the timing of land tax collection in the then 'Subah Bangla' region, the much of which falls under Bangladesh.    -UNB


