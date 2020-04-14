SC slams Imran, seeks aideâ€™s resignation

ISLAMABAD,Apr 13: Prime Minister Imran Khan is in trouble as Supreme Court ordered to fire Health Minister Zafar Mirza over his alleged failure to contain Corona.

"The government has become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic," the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said.

He further said, “Corrupt people have been made advisers, and subsequently given the same status as federal ministers. There are serious allegations against many top government officials”, says Agency.







