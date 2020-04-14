Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:41 PM
Corona: Latest developments

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

PARIS, Apr 13: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
China imported cases rise
China records its highest daily toll of imported virus cases, confirming 97 new infections.
Over 112,000 dead worldwide
At least 112,510 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus in over 190 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally around 1900 GMT Sunday based on official sources.
There have been 1,824,950 reported infections since the virus emerged in China in December.
The United States has 21,489 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. It also has the highest number of reported infections with 546,874 cases.
With 77,129 deaths out of 932,205 diagnosed cases, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. Italy has 19,899 deaths, Spain 16,972, France 14,393 and Britain 10,612.
Spectre of recession
The World Bank warns South Asia is on course for its worst economic performance in 40 years, with decades of progress in the battle against poverty at risk.
It slashes its growth forecast for the region this year to 1.8-2.8 percent from its pre-pandemic projection of 6.3 percent, with at least half the countries falling into "deep recession".
'Easter of solitude'
Pope Francis livestreams Easter Sunday mass to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, from an empty Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
He calls for a reduction or forgiveness of poor nation's debts and an "immediate" ceasefire in global conflicts.
Confinement goes on
Lebanon extends its lockdown until April 26.
Syria extends the closure of schools and universities until May 2.
Argentina extends its obligatory confinement until April 26 in big cities, but considers relaxing the measures in rural areas.
UK PM out of hospital
Britain's virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson is discharged from hospital after spending three days in intensive care.
Downing Street says that on the advice of his medical team, he will not immediately return to work and will recover at Chequers, the country estate for British prime ministers.
Johnson had earlier praised staff treating him in a state-run hospital.
Aid
Canadian lawmakers pass a wage subsidy programme heralded as the largest economic measure in the country since World War II, to help businesses and their employees.
Oil deal
Top oil-producing countries agree to record output cuts in order to boost plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hail the new OPEC-plus oil deal as if "great importance".
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo describes the cuts as "historic".    -AFP


