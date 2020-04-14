Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
Twenty years on, cricket still reeling from Cronje scandal

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020

LONDON, APRIL 13: It may be two decades since the Hansie Cronje corruption scandal rocked cricket, but even now the ripples are still being felt.




This month marks the 20th anniversary of Cronje being stripped of the South Africa captaincy following an extraordinary sequence of events earlier in 2000.
In January, come the last day of a 'dead' Test against England (South Africa had already won the series) a draw seemed inevitable after rain had washed out three days' play.
Yet Cronje contrived a positive result by getting England captain Nasser Hussain to agree that both sides would forfeit an innings.
England were left with a target of 249 for victory after Cronje declared and eventually won by two wickets.    -AFP



