Penalise the no ball bower and slower runner between the wickets : Former cricketers





Sunil Gavaskar, in his popular fortnightly column had recently cited the example of Cristiano Ronaldo and had said : "It was also interesting to read about how the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo had bought iPads for his teammates for having received a red card penalty in one of Juventus' league games. The manager of the team at the start of the season had declared that any player getting a red card penalty would have to buy his teammates a gift for making the team play with 10 men. Something similar can be done in cricket too where, if a spin bowler bowls a no-ball, that means a free hit off the next ball then he is made to take his teammates out for dinner as a penalty for overstepping the crease. Not only will this make the bowlers aware of the importance of not bowling a no-ball but can cause tremendous team spirit too when the team is taken out for a meal by the bowler. A batsman who gets his partner run-out could also be similarly fined".

Barry Richards, the former South African batsman, speaking exclusively said, "the (spin) bowler should ask to buy round drinks for both teams".

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput and South Africa's Russell Domingo too liked the suggestions.

Interestingly, both are associated coaching national teams-Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. In fact, Rajput also coached Afghanistan and Indian players in the past.

"The said suggestion is being enforced in Zimbabwe. The bowler is asked to pay a fine of USD 10 for each no ball he bowls. The repeated offender is made to pay heavier fine", he said.

"I played under Kapil Dev captaincy and Kapil was very strict in this...He never used to bowl a no ball even in nets".

Domingo gave thumbs up to the suggestion. However, he is not to implement the penalty system in Bangladesh cricket.

As regards to batsman running out his partner, Barry Richards says, "the offender should take his partner out to dinner and he should also be asked to explain : Why am I in the team ? This he should be asked to explain in front of both teams".

Australian statistician Charles Davis has provided some interesting figures :

Steve Waugh's partners were run out 23 times in Tests. Waugh himself was run out only 4 times, and in one of those it was his runner (Mark) who was run out.

Chanderpaul was also run out only four times, while his partners were run out 22 times.

























