

Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA

He will replace Golam Moshi, who has been serving as ambassador to the country for more than six years.









The Public Administration Ministry on Monday issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, Javed Patwary will serve as Bangladesh envoy to the country on contractual basis. His contract will be effective from April 15 or from the date of his joining duties.

The terms of references of his contractual service will be determined following government rules. But, his post retirement leave (PRL) and other relevant facilities will remain suspended for joining the job of an ambassador, according to the notification.

