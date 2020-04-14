Video
Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA

Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary has been appointed Bangladesh ambassador in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for three years.
He will replace Golam Moshi, who has been serving as ambassador to the country for more than six years.




The Public Administration Ministry on Monday issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, Javed Patwary will serve as Bangladesh envoy to the country on contractual basis. His contract will be effective from April 15 or from the date of his joining duties.
The terms of references of his contractual service will be determined following government rules. But, his post retirement leave (PRL) and other relevant facilities will remain suspended for joining the job of an ambassador, according to the notification.
The Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) police cadre official will start his post retirement leave from April 15 after completion of his service age. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Dr Mohammad Benajir Ahmed was appointed new IGP of Bangladesh. He will take charge of April 15.



