Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:41 PM
latest Country's first floating quarantine unit opened       Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients       
Follow PM’s 31-point guideline to prevent coronavirus: Benazir

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Outgoing Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Benazir Ahmed on Monday urged the people of the country to strictly follow the Prime Minister's 31-point guideline to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.
He said there is no scope to consider the government announced countrywide general holidays as any vacation, picnic or an opportunity to gossip at tea stalls.
"Stay where you're are staying," the outgoing Rab DG said in an online videoconference in the afternoon.
The government appointed Benazir Ahmed Inspector General of Police (IGP) on April 7. He is expected to take over as the IGP on April 15.
About the distribution of relief, Benazir Ahmed called upon individuals and organisations to reach relief materialsto the doorsteps of people strictly maintaining social distancing. "Take the relief to the houses of people who need it. You've to maintain social distancing strictly while conducting any relief activity."
He also urged garment workers not to gather in any situation. "Don't go from one town to another town," the Rab DG said.
Now the sense of responsibility and awareness of citizens are more importantthan enforcing laws, he said.
About the allegation of misappropriation of relief and Open Market Sale (OMS)goods, Benazir said no irregularity will be tolerated. "Exemplary punishment will be given to those to be found involved in irregularities."
When his attention was drawn to the incidents of robbery in two medicine shops,Benazir said many people have become jobless due to the countrywide shutdown which may create some social problems as well.
"As medicine shops have been allowed to remain open round the clock, those may become the target of miscreants. But criminals who were involved in the two incidents have already been arrested," he added.    -UNB


