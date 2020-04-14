Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest Country's first floating quarantine unit opened       Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients       
Home Back Page

Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Washington, Apr 13: President Donald Trump publicly signalled his frustration Sunday with Dr Anthony S Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, after the doctor said more lives could have been saved from the coronavirus if the country had been shut down earlier.
Trump reposted a Twitter message that said "Time to #FireFauci" as he rejected criticism of his slow initial response to the pandemic that has now killed more than 22,000 people in the United States. The president privately has been irritated at times with Fauci, but the Twitter post was the most explicit he has been in letting that show publicly.
The message Trump retweeted came from a former Republican congressional candidate. "Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives," said the tweet by DeAnna Lorraine, who got less than 2% of the vote in an open primary against Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month. "Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US at large. Time to #Fire Fauci."
In reposting the message, Trump added: "Sorry Fake News, it's all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up."
The tweet came amid a flurry of messages blasted out by the president Sunday defending his handling of the coronavirus, which has come under sharp criticism, and pointing the finger instead at China, the World Health Organization, President Barack Obama, the nation's governors, Congress, Democrats generally and the news media.
Trump did not "ban China," but he did block foreign nationals who had been in China in the past 14 days from coming into the US starting Feb 2. Despite the policy, 40,000 Americans and other authorized travellers have still come into the country from China since then.    -New York Times News Service


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA
Follow PM’s 31-point guideline to prevent coronavirus: Benazir
Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
Bankers to get special incentive
Spl arrangement for journos at BSMMU for Covid-19 test
OMS of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended
Online training course on coronavirus for health professionals
RMG workers continue agitation at Savar, Ashulia


Latest News
Country's first floating quarantine unit opened
Pirojpur reports first case of coronavirus
Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients
India extends lockdown till May 3
Indonesian village uses 'ghosts' for distancing patrols
Savar doctor tests positive for coronavirus
Turkey to release thousands from prison amid Covid-19 crisis
Man hacked dead in Dinajpur over land feud
Over 30 dead as storms batter South of USA amid pandemic
Pahela Baishakh being celebrated without outdoor programmes
Most Read News
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs
Misappropriation of relief alleged
11 Bangladeshis in US died of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs
Sunamganj district goes under lockdown
Corona infected 6-year-old child dies in Ctg
Loan defaulters not entitled to stimulus fund: BB
Rajshahi confirms first corona case
PM Hasina to address nation this evening
Physical distancing versus unemployment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft