Bankers to get special incentive

Bankers will get one month's salary as special incentive if anyone works in for 10 working days for remaining physically present at offices during the general holidays declared by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country, said a Bangladesh Bank circular issued on Monday.The circular, issued by the Banking Regulation and Policy Department, said the basic salary will be counted as incentive and it will be applicable for all, including temporary and contractual employees.However, the non-permanent staff will get 65 percent of the total gross salary."But the total amount of the incentives will be minimum Tk 30,000 and maximum Tk 100,000 and it will be counted from the beginning of the general holidays," the circular added. -UNB