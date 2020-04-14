Spl arrangement for journos at BSMMU for Covid-19 test

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday advised journalists to contact Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) if they need to undergo coronavirus test, saying there is a special arrangement for them.

"BSMMU authorities have already informed in this regard. They'll consider with importance if any journalist contacts them for coronavirus test," he said. The minister was exchanging views with a small group of journalists at his official residence. -UNB









