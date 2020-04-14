Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest Country's first floating quarantine unit opened       Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients       
Home Back Page

Spl arrangement for journos at BSMMU for Covid-19 test

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday advised journalists to contact Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) if they need to undergo coronavirus test, saying there is a special arrangement for them.
"BSMMU authorities have already informed in this regard. They'll consider with importance if any journalist contacts them for coronavirus test," he said. The minister was exchanging views with a small group of journalists at his official residence.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA
Follow PM’s 31-point guideline to prevent coronavirus: Benazir
Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
Bankers to get special incentive
Spl arrangement for journos at BSMMU for Covid-19 test
OMS of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended
Online training course on coronavirus for health professionals
RMG workers continue agitation at Savar, Ashulia


Latest News
Country's first floating quarantine unit opened
Pirojpur reports first case of coronavirus
Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients
India extends lockdown till May 3
Indonesian village uses 'ghosts' for distancing patrols
Savar doctor tests positive for coronavirus
Turkey to release thousands from prison amid Covid-19 crisis
Man hacked dead in Dinajpur over land feud
Over 30 dead as storms batter South of USA amid pandemic
Pahela Baishakh being celebrated without outdoor programmes
Most Read News
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs
Misappropriation of relief alleged
11 Bangladeshis in US died of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs
Sunamganj district goes under lockdown
Corona infected 6-year-old child dies in Ctg
Loan defaulters not entitled to stimulus fund: BB
Rajshahi confirms first corona case
PM Hasina to address nation this evening
Physical distancing versus unemployment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft