Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:40 PM
OMS of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The government has suspended a special open market sale (OMS) of rice at Tk 10 per kg due to corruption and risks of Covid-19 infection as people don't maintain social distancing while purchasing the rice
The ministry has issued an order in this regard on Monday.
According to the order, the ministry has launched food-friendly programmes to provide food assistance to the destitute people amid the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country but through media it is noted that some people are involved in selling OMS rice in the black market and some people have already been arrested with OMS rice in different parts of the country.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra on Monday asked the deputy commissioners concerned to inform the ministry about irregularities, if any, with specific evidence.
 "We have decided to postpone the special OMS of rice at Tk10 until further notice, as those who need the facility are not benefitting from it due to irregularities and corruption," said Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, secretary of the Food Ministry.
The minister said stern action will be taken against those involved in selling Open Market Sale (OMS) rice in the black market.
He asked the officials concerned of the ministry to take stern legal action against those who were involved in irregularities while distributing OMS rice.
 "They will be dismissed from jobs and criminal cases will be filed against them, if necessary," he said while talking to reporters at his residence.


