Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest Country's first floating quarantine unit opened       Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients       
Home Back Page

Online training course on coronavirus for health professionals

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

India has invited healthcare professionals from Saarc countries to join a five-day online training course on prevention and management of COVID-19 pandemic.
 The training will be held from April 17 to 21, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur will conduct the training course titled 'Covid19 Pandemic: Prevention  and  Management Guidelines for Healthcare Professionals'.  
All Health professionals are invited to register at https://www.itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC.php?salt3=c564542d7f2020-2021 and salt=e36ddecf9e3440 and salt2=ccd6f778f026.
India said it is committed to combating COVID-19 together and laid emphasis on Saarc solidarity, the High Commission release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Javed Patwary made envoy to KSA
Follow PM’s 31-point guideline to prevent coronavirus: Benazir
Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
Bankers to get special incentive
Spl arrangement for journos at BSMMU for Covid-19 test
OMS of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended
Online training course on coronavirus for health professionals
RMG workers continue agitation at Savar, Ashulia


Latest News
Country's first floating quarantine unit opened
Pirojpur reports first case of coronavirus
Rajshahi on lockdown following detection of corona patients
India extends lockdown till May 3
Indonesian village uses 'ghosts' for distancing patrols
Savar doctor tests positive for coronavirus
Turkey to release thousands from prison amid Covid-19 crisis
Man hacked dead in Dinajpur over land feud
Over 30 dead as storms batter South of USA amid pandemic
Pahela Baishakh being celebrated without outdoor programmes
Most Read News
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs
Misappropriation of relief alleged
11 Bangladeshis in US died of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs
Sunamganj district goes under lockdown
Corona infected 6-year-old child dies in Ctg
Loan defaulters not entitled to stimulus fund: BB
Rajshahi confirms first corona case
PM Hasina to address nation this evening
Physical distancing versus unemployment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft