Online training course on coronavirus for health professionals





The training will be held from April 17 to 21, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur will conduct the training course titled 'Covid19 Pandemic: Prevention and Management Guidelines for Healthcare Professionals'.

All Health professionals are invited to register at https://www.itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC.php?salt3=c564542d7f2020-2021 and salt=e36ddecf9e3440 and salt2=ccd6f778f026.

India said it is committed to combating COVID-19 together and laid emphasis on Saarc solidarity, the High Commission release said.

































