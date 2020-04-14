RMG workers continue agitation at Savar, Ashulia





Hundreds of workers blocked the Hemayetpur-Singair road in front of three factories of the same owner at Savar's Tetuljhora area as part of their protest.

The three factories have remained closed in February without paying salaries of several months to their staff and workers, the protesters claimed.

Later, the administration gave notice setting deadlines several times for paying the dues, but did not keep their promise, they also alleged.

The protesters came out of their homes for the protest, risking infection of coronavirus.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Associate President of National Garments Workers' Federation Kabir Hosain said the workers are facing great difficulties without their salaries for several months.

However, the authorities on Sunday said they would pay the dues on April 30.

The workers threatened to continue their demonstration until their salaries are paid.

On the other hand, hundreds of workers of a garment factory in Ashulia are demonstrating in front of the factory demanding their three-months' dues, said Khairul Mamun Mintu, Organising Secretary of Garments Workers' Trade Union Centre.



















