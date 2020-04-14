Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
Visas of foreigners stranded in India valid till Apr 30

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Indian government has extended 'valid stay' for the foreign nationals who got stranded in India due to travel restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic worldwide until April 30.
 "The valid stay would be extended till April 30 (midnight) on GRATIS basis, after making online application by the foreigners," Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday.
The Indian Home Ministry said "the extension is meant for regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and due to consequent travel restrictions imposed by Indian Authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during February 1(midnight) to April 30 (midnight)."
 However, it granted the consular services to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak.


