

Heyday for rice thieves



Law enforcers have reportedly recovered a total of 4,167 sacks - each containing 50kg of rice and arrested 29 suspects in the last 13 days. The actual amount in Kilograms stands at a mammoth 208, 350. And it is all happening when thousands of poor people continue to form human chains across the country, demanding food or work. It is happening when Sex workers in Mymensingh, day labourers in Bogura, rickshaw pullers in Barishal and minority communities in Natore and at the hill tracts keep crying and shouting for not receiving the goods meant for them. The situation is getting even worse as the thieves keep laying their hands on the government's OMS and VGF schemes - which aim to sell rice among ultra-poor people for Tk10 per kg.



Understandably, the quantity made available so far may not be enough but even that small amount do not reach their deserving candidates. It is shocking that those who have been entrusted with the distribution responsibility have misappropriated a huge amount of the relief rice. There are reports also of irregularity in distribution.



However, we demand prompt and exemplary punishment for this group of rice thieves. Especially, the thieves operating under the ruling party's branding must be suspended from the party with immediate effect. All rice dealers and traders must be brought under a strict surveillance scanner. Additionally, illegally hoarding and selling of poor people's rice in the black market is a serious crime.



We draw urgent attention of our law enforcement agencies to spot each and every black market where subsidised rice is being illegally sold at a higher price.











Reports on rice theft during the time of this crisis have been frequently published for the past two weeks in many newspapers and news agencies. We are worried. If need be, the government can also consider to engage the army to restore discipline in the rice selling mechanism for the poor and underprivileged people.



