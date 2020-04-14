Video
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
Lack of social distancing during aid distribution

Published : Tuesday, 14 April, 2020

Dear Sir

Social distancing is not a medicine at all but it is a good way to control COVID-19 until invention of its remedial. Considering its importance, many countries around the globe are now experiencing different measures in an attempt to enforce social distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

But people largely ignore social distancing during relief distribution not only in the city or town, but also across the country. The poor people gather for reliefs raising risk of community transmission of the COVID-19 for the authorities' unplanned relief and OMS distributions. The aid distributors alleged that the people did not pay heed to their repeated request to maintain social distancing. But it has been observed with outmost dissatisfaction that many of the aid distributors are more focusing to take snapshots for social media broadcasting than the relief distribution properly.

The authority concerned should monitor the matter meticulously and ensure aid distribution among the poor maintaining social distancing in future.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka


