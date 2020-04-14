

Coronavirus: A story of isolation



As this epidemic (initially termed) spread to nearly the whole world (more than 160 countries),The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it as a pandemic and a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Evidence of local transmission of this disease has been found in many countries across all six WHO regions. At the very beginning, while China was struggling with that critical matter inside its territory taking actions like cutting off the connection of Wuhan with other parts of its mainland, building modern and specialized hospital in Wuhan only within a week, and quarantining almost all citizens at home, apparently, no country in the world stood beside it thinking Coronavirus as a less significant issue.



Though, with a regular interval, specialists and researchers warned the upcoming dangers emanating from Novel Coronavirus, the world leaders were enjoying a sound sleep and immediately after their waking up, they saw the catastrophe and began to blame China for being the originator of that infectious disease .Some influential western countries even claim that Coronavirus (covid-19) is the outcome of the research work of China government to produce deadly and effective biological weapons in accordance with its yearlong plan of exerting hegemonic power over other countries. Panic seized the people, especially those from western block, many of whom have even started avoiding Chinese citizens in every sphere of their life.



Like many other western leaders around the world, American President Donald Trump went one step forward and labelled Coronavirus as a foreign disease. Many hotels and restaurants of America, Canada, U.K. Spain, Italy are showing their reluctance to serve any Chinese customer in fear of losing the native customers. These are some clear examples of racist and communal attitudes of the western communities towards the Chinese people who are already in the realm of great existential crisis. They are going through a challenge that is being termed as the most serious one that the nation has ever faced with. When other countries are supposed to stay beside China in such a fearful state, they are doing just the opposite to it.



It is worth mentioning the fact that all types of foreign relationships among countries have been shattered, love and trust in all forms have fallen down, both people and their respective countries are becoming disintegrated and detached from one another. People are not walking and spending time across London Bridge, Time Square has become vacated, there is a pin-drop silence in New York City, Beijing is now a city of nobody, Paris has become the city of ghosts and apparitions, and Rome has become the city of dead bodies. In Ottawa, people are largely quarantined and isolated. These are all happening because of the emergence of one new disease called Coronavirus that has already dismantled people's hope and peace.



In 1947, Albert Camus, one of the most influential 20th century philosophers, portrayed a lucid picture of a deadly disease named plague in his widely known book titled 'The Plague'. The book tells the story of a plague that hit French Algerian city of Oran in 1849. The intensity of fear and panic in the mind of people caused by that epidemic was no less than that we, the people of the whole world, feel today. Like today's Corona crisis, it was also declared as epidemic by the authority of Oran. Finding no other immediate solution, the authority of Oran imposed martial law and curfew on the daily movement of the people. People were largely ordered to be quarantined and isolated by the government so that people might not be indiscriminately contracted by that sweeping plague.



Instead of being loved and cared, people were being avoided and ignored by one another. Families were leaving their dearest ones identified with that disease. Societal relationships were fallen, family bondage faced a heavy setback, marriage, merriment, enjoyment and celebration were forsaken. The epidemic bred distrust, doubt, fragmentation, segregation, disintegration and isolation among people. In a word, the town was totally lockdown and stopped like that of today's Coronavirus attacked Rome, Madrid, London, New York, Ottawa, Beijing and so on.



However, one day, the remedy was found and the plague disappeared. The people of Oran came out of their isolating condition. The town gates were opened and people were reunited with their loved ones again. The moral of this story is that there is more to admire than to despise in humans. Our today's critical crisis will also find its solution. The deadlock will be removed and the state of quarantine and isolation will be lifted today or tomorrow. At this very moment, not quarantine and isolation, our hope to exist on Earth is the best remedy for Coronavirus.



The writer is assistant teacher, Satkhira Government High school

















