Leather sector falters as export orders suffer big setback





Finished products and raw materials are spilling up in the factories in the unfolding situation hitting the factory owners with unprecedented challenges from financial losses to protecting the stocks.

According to the Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) data, the sector could not make shipment of 250 containers of leather goods to China, causing them to incur huge losses.

According to traders, the outbreak of coronavirus is worsening the industry situation that many fear can't be overcome sooner. BTA leaders have demanded bail out programme for the ailing sector which earns huge foreign currency for the nation.

Leather goods exports have fallen significantly and it may further decline if the situation does not improve soon. Traders say stocks in the warehouses are only spilling as supply of new export orders become halted.

As a result, rawhide is falling waste. About 65 percent of leather and leather products are exported to China. But it has dropped to bottom level, said a functionary of a leading leather firm.

Shaheen Ahmed, President of BTA said, "About 65 percent of buyers are from China. They could not place orders for the New Year. As a result, most of our factories have been shut down."

Export-import with China almost stopped and production and supply activities have almost come to a halt since January this year. As of March, the sector counted over Tk 450 crore loss and it may further grow over time, he said.

Industry sources said, Leather goods and footwear exporters are facing more export orders cancellation which stands at USD $ 200 million as of end March. Meanwhile exports of crushed leather have seen cancellation of another $ 53 million worth of orders.

There is a local market of about Tk1,000 crore footwear during the Eid-ul-Fitr which may suffer serious setback this time due to shortage of raw hide and other materials, they said.









Major export markets such as the US, Italy, Spain, the UK and Germany have been hard hit and supply chain has been worst affected which also includes Bangladesh.

The government target to export $ 5 billion worth of leather and leather goods by 2021 may thus face a serious setback.



The leather sector faces huge losses as international buyers are cancelling export orders in large number due to outbreak of coronavirus and this in turn has halted or decreased production in leather factories.Finished products and raw materials are spilling up in the factories in the unfolding situation hitting the factory owners with unprecedented challenges from financial losses to protecting the stocks.According to the Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) data, the sector could not make shipment of 250 containers of leather goods to China, causing them to incur huge losses.According to traders, the outbreak of coronavirus is worsening the industry situation that many fear can't be overcome sooner. BTA leaders have demanded bail out programme for the ailing sector which earns huge foreign currency for the nation.Leather goods exports have fallen significantly and it may further decline if the situation does not improve soon. Traders say stocks in the warehouses are only spilling as supply of new export orders become halted.As a result, rawhide is falling waste. About 65 percent of leather and leather products are exported to China. But it has dropped to bottom level, said a functionary of a leading leather firm.Shaheen Ahmed, President of BTA said, "About 65 percent of buyers are from China. They could not place orders for the New Year. As a result, most of our factories have been shut down."Export-import with China almost stopped and production and supply activities have almost come to a halt since January this year. As of March, the sector counted over Tk 450 crore loss and it may further grow over time, he said.Industry sources said, Leather goods and footwear exporters are facing more export orders cancellation which stands at USD $ 200 million as of end March. Meanwhile exports of crushed leather have seen cancellation of another $ 53 million worth of orders.There is a local market of about Tk1,000 crore footwear during the Eid-ul-Fitr which may suffer serious setback this time due to shortage of raw hide and other materials, they said.Major export markets such as the US, Italy, Spain, the UK and Germany have been hard hit and supply chain has been worst affected which also includes Bangladesh.The government target to export $ 5 billion worth of leather and leather goods by 2021 may thus face a serious setback.