Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB

Loan defaulters will not get any money from the Tk 727.5 billion stimulus announced by the government for industries to cope up with the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The borrowers who have their debts rescheduled more than three times through a special scheme for defaulters to repay will not get the bailout funds either, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Sunday.

Only the firms that have faced damage due to the pandemic will get the bailout funds, it clarified.

-bdnews24.com




























