139 more infected with coronavirus





Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) disclosed the information while addressing an online press briefing in Dhaka.

"A total of 139 patients were detected with the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours...we've lost four more people during the same period," she said.

"Three patients, including a health professional, returned home during this period, bringing the number of recovered patients to 39 so far," she added.

Among the four deceased, two were aged between 30 to 40, one above 60 and another above 70. "Around 50 percent of total patients detected are from Dhaka," she said.

A total of 1,340 samples from across the country were

tested in the last 24 hours, said Additional Director General of Health Directorate SaniaTahmina.

Additionally, four new districts -- Laxmipur, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon and Jhalakathi -- reported cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

However, Dhaka recorded the highest number of infected in the country so far, which is 50 percent.

Narayanganj has second highest number of cases.

A total of 20,525 people have been in quarantine, said Dr Tahmina.









She also informed that at present coronavirus tests are being done at 40 hospitals and institutions across the country. In the meantime, four public universities of the country can operate Covid-19 test as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines have been installed in their labs.





