Majed hanged but many questions remain unanswered  





Which country's passport Majed was holding? How and why he returned? And who sheltered him in India for so many years? Are some of the most vexing questions that remain unanswered?

Majed reportedly entered into Bangladesh illegally. If he had a passport who had helped him renew it? The law enforcement agency also did not even mention if Majed was carrying a passport of some other country or not.

Majed was nabbed on April 7 from Gabtoli by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the police after decades of remaining absconding.

Majed publicly announced his involvement in the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and was reportedly hiding in India all these years.

Another question arises since India has a good relationship with Bangladesh why India did not help in the arrest of Majed for 23 years?

Conflicting information that he had willingly returned to Bangladesh knowing that if caught he would be hanged, has created suspicions in the minds of the people.

Majed told a court that he arrived in the country on March 26 from Kolkata illegally through the Indian border with Mymensingh.

Question also arises as to how secure our borders are that someone can enter the country without anyone knowing during a pandemic.

According to CTTC intelligence report Abdul Majed returned from Kolkata. After confirmation of his whereabouts the CTTC unit arrested him.

Law enforcers failed to find out which quarters help Majed in his hideout in India for so many years.

According to CTTC, Majed went into hiding in Kolkata by changing his name to Abdul Mozid. Later he fled India and went to live in Libya and Pakistan.

Majed returned to Kolkata from Libya four years ago. Majed kept regular contact with his family. After returning from India Abdul Majed was living in Road No 1, House No 10/ A DOHS Mirpur, according to the CTTC.

Majed went into hiding before the Awami League government came to power in 1997 and detectives had been working to trace him ever since. "Abdul Majed, was hiding at Kolkata in India for about 23 years before arriving in the country recently," CTTC said.









He claimed that he was hiding there for about 23 years," said Hemayet Uddin Khan, Assistant Public Prosecutor, who talked to him before the court proceeding started on Tuesday.





