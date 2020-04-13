Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Front Page

Steep rise in corona positive cases

Ominous sign, say experts and urges for strict measures to contain the trend

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Banani Mallick
Banani Mallick

The country on Sunday recorded a steep rise in corona positive cases.
On the day, there were reports of four more death from coronavirus infection taking the total death toll to 34 over the last 24 hours till noon..
During this period 139 more people had contracted Covid-19 putting the total number of infected people at 621.
The Sunday test result was pretty higher than Friday's one. Friday was the turning point as the number of detected coronavirus cases crossed a hundred (112) mark for the first time in a single day.
The number of infected people came down to 58 on Saturday but it saw a sharp rise on Sunday.
This month has seen a total of 233 people infected with the virus which is almost double the figure of the entire last month.
The first 3 cases of Coronavirus infections were confirmed in Bangladesh on 8 March and then another 3 cases on 15 March.
However, on March 18, the government reported the country's first death from Coronavirys contagion.
Later, on March 21 (Saturday) the government announced the second Coronavirus death and detection of four new Coronavirus patients.
On March 23, a total of three deaths and 33 more infections were reported in the country.
On 24 March, the government declared
a 10-day shutdown effective from 26 March to 4 April only to extend it to 25 April later.
Since March 8, when the number of infected people was only three, the number of infected patients has kept rising taking it to 54 on April-01.
On April 02, the number was 56, on April 03 it was 63, on April 04 it was 70, on April 05 it was 88, on April 06 the number was 123, on April 07 it was 164, on April-08 it was 218, on April 09 it was 330 on April 10 it was 424 and on Sunday it went up to 621.
Bangladesh and Pakistan reported their first Coronavirus cases approximately around the same time but Pakistan has seen a dramatic rise from the first week.
From a total of 16 cases the first week, it had 187 cases at the end of Week 2, and all very suddenly that number shot up to 887 by Week 3. As of April 10, the country has 4,489 positive cases with 63 people dead.
The United States of America saw its first sharp jump in Week 7 with 647 cases reported. Today at week 13, the number is over seven hundred times more at 463,619. Over 16,000 people are dead.
Malaysia also saw its number of positive cases skyrocketing from one week to the next at a precise point of the pandemic.
On March 13, which was the end of the week 7, the country had a cumulative total of 200 cases. By Week 8, the total number stood at 1,030. At the current moment, three weeks after its watershed week, Malaysia's total positive cases have risen fourfold.
Statistics from other countries, which have experienced a meteoric rise in Coronavirus cases, shows that an increase in the percentage of sample testing positive is an indication that the country is climbing up the curve.
However, the government exhibits satisfaction over the number of Coronavirus cases and death toll compared to the figures in other countries.
Health experts said previously enough tests were not conducted in the country that has a population of over 160 million.











