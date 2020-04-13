Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:51 PM
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Home Front Page

DU among 4 public univs to run Covid-19 tests

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

The authorities are preparing to start testing for the novel coronavirus at four public universities across Bangladesh, including Dhaka University.
The other universities are Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University, Jashore University of Science and Technology and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.
The Department of Health Education and Family Welfare ordered health officials to take necessary steps to run testing in these universities after inspecting their laboratories.
They are among 11 public

universities that have the Real-Time PCR Machines, used in testing for the coronavirus, at their labs.
"These universities have expressed an interest in testing samples for the coronavirus," Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the secondary and higher education board said.
"If the demand increases, tests will also be conducted in the other seven universities that have RT-PCR Machines."    
-bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nurses plead not to be sent into ‘corona battle unarmed’
Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
139 more infected with coronavirus
Central bank raises ADR limit
Majed hanged but many questions remain unanswered  
Coronavirus update
Steep rise in corona positive cases
DU among 4 public univs to run Covid-19 tests


Latest News
Selling of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended to stop stealing
If stay at home or grave…decision is yours’: Benazir
Special OMS of Tk 10 rice suspended
Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on President
BB issues guideline for Tk 5000cr stimulus package for agriculture
Poor stage demo demanding fair distribution of rice in Dinajpur
Community transmission started in country: Health Minister
Amazon builds its own testing lab for employees
AirAsia customers asked to accept credit
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers
Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM
'No outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh'
Special attention needed towards the floating people
US coronavirus death toll becomes world's highest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft