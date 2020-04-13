

PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers

"Bangladesh Bank will form a re-financing scheme of this amount to inject capital into the agriculture sector and money from the fund will be disbursed with 5 per cent interest," the Prime Minister said.

We're going to undertake a new scheme of Tk 5,000 crore with maximum 5 per cent interest rate to help small and medium level farmers to raise food production," Hasina told a video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban with government officials from 16 districts under Khulna and Barishal divisions.

"The rural small and medium farmers will get the loan from the fund and they can use the money in producing agriculture, flower, fruits, fish, poultry etc," she told the conference.

Bangladesh Bank will also continue to provide loans at 4 per cent interest rate for farmers producing spices like onion, garlic, ginger will continue, according to the Prime Minister. "We have already announced around Tk 720 crore stimulus package to safeguard the commerce and industrial sector from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But, having an agriculture-based economy, we need to ensure that our farming sector continues its smooth production,"

"Food security must be ensured above all," she added.

The Ministry of Food will buy another 200,000 tonnes of rice so that farmers can get the deserved price for their Boro harvest this season.

The Prime Minister said the Ministry of Agriculture has allocated Tk 2 crore to be used in automation for harvesting paddy due to a scarcity of labour in the farming sector. However, the government also encouraged the unemployed to consider working in the farming sector.

Another Tk 1.5 crore will be allocated for the distribution of seeds and seedlings among the affected farmers so that production continues smoothly in the country, Hasina said.

"We have allocated the Tk 50 crore fund to boost production and alleviate people from their hardship in the process."

Sheikh Hasina simultaneously, announced allocation of an increased amount of Tk 9,000 crore as a subsidy in fertiliser in the next budget as part of government strategy to minimize impact of the deadly virus on economy enhancing yield.















