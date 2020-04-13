Misappropriation of relief alleged



An unruly crowd in Mukundobari of Jamalpur town looting a truck carrying relief materials on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A section of public representatives involved in distribution of relief materials are allegedly misappropriating them meant for the jobless and destitute people.

At the same time, the relief materials and other supports from social and non-government organizations and individuals are

also not being distributed properly due to mismanagement of the relief providers.

As a result, some people are getting double while some aren't getting anything during the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this situation, people from different corners think the armed forces and members of law enforcement agencies must be involved in the relief distribution programme.

State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "On March 24 we started allocating relief among the people who lost their job for countrywide lock down."

But after that when the situation worsened low-income and middle-class people were included into the relief distribution programme, he said.

The government will bring 3 crore and 20 lakh people under this relief programme, he added.

Every week a four-member family will get 7-kg rice, 1-kg potatoes, 1-kg salt, 1-kg pulses, 1-liter soybean oil and one soap, said Enamur Rahman.

Deputy Commissioners have been asked to provide relief assistance to each so that social distance can be maintained.





















The government is distributing relief materials and selling rice under its food-friendly Open Market Sale (OMS) programme but the facilities are reportedly not reaching doorsteps of poor and ultra-poor people.A section of public representatives involved in distribution of relief materials are allegedly misappropriating them meant for the jobless and destitute people.At the same time, the relief materials and other supports from social and non-government organizations and individuals arealso not being distributed properly due to mismanagement of the relief providers.As a result, some people are getting double while some aren't getting anything during the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.Under this situation, people from different corners think the armed forces and members of law enforcement agencies must be involved in the relief distribution programme.State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "On March 24 we started allocating relief among the people who lost their job for countrywide lock down."But after that when the situation worsened low-income and middle-class people were included into the relief distribution programme, he said.The government will bring 3 crore and 20 lakh people under this relief programme, he added.Every week a four-member family will get 7-kg rice, 1-kg potatoes, 1-kg salt, 1-kg pulses, 1-liter soybean oil and one soap, said Enamur Rahman.Deputy Commissioners have been asked to provide relief assistance to each so that social distance can be maintained.