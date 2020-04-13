Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:50 PM
Russia’s virus cases mount

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MOSCOW, Apr 12: Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, as authorities announced more measures to contain the spread of the virus, including restrictions on Easter services.
Moscow and many other regions have been in lockdown for nearly two weeks to stem the contagion, but the number of cases was on the rise and reached 15,770 as of April 12, while the number of deaths rose to 130.    -REUTERS



