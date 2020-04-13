Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:50 PM
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Virus cases, deaths rise in India

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

NEW DELHI, Apr 12: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's densely populated Dharavi slum -- one of Asia's biggest -- have risen to 43 including four deaths, officials said Sunday as they ramp up testing in a race to contain the spread of the illness.
Since the first virus death in early April, Indian authorities have stepped up measures to close off areas where cases have emerged in Dharavi, which is home to around a million people.
But 15 new cases and one death were reported overnight, taking the number of infections to 43 in the district made famous by the 2008 Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", Mumbai council spokesman Vijay Khabale-Patil said Sunday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s virus cases mount
Joe Biden wins Alaska primary
Beijing to reopen some schools
Virus cases, deaths rise in India
Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew, UAE warns on worker repatriation
Johnson discharged from hospital after corona treatment
Lanka makes cremations compulsory for virus deaths, angering Muslims
Coronavirus: Latest global developments


Latest News
Selling of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended to stop stealing
If stay at home or grave…decision is yours’: Benazir
Special OMS of Tk 10 rice suspended
Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on President
BB issues guideline for Tk 5000cr stimulus package for agriculture
Poor stage demo demanding fair distribution of rice in Dinajpur
Community transmission started in country: Health Minister
Amazon builds its own testing lab for employees
AirAsia customers asked to accept credit
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers
Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM
'No outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh'
Special attention needed towards the floating people
US coronavirus death toll becomes world's highest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft