Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:50 PM
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Lanka makes cremations compulsory for virus deaths, angering Muslims

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

COLOMBO, Apr 12: Sri Lanka made cremations compulsory for coronavirus victims on Sunday, ignoring protests from the country's minority Muslims who say it goes against Islamic tradition.
Of the seven deaths from the infectious disease so far in the island nation, three were Muslims. The bodies were cremated by authorities despite protests from relatives.
"The corpse of a person who has died or is suspected to have died, of... COVID-19 shall be cremated," Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said on Sunday.    -AFP


