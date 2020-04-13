Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:50 PM
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

PARIS, Apr 12: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
China imported cases rise
China records its highest daily toll of imported virus cases, confirming 97 new infections.
US deaths top 20,000
At least 20,608 people in the United States have died, making the US the hardest-hit country. It also has the highest number of reported infections (530,006), according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.
More than 75,000 dead in Europe
At least 109,300 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus in 193 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally around 1000 GMT Sunday based on official sources.
There have been more than 1,780,640 million reported infections since the virus emerged in China in December.
With 75,011 deaths out of 909,700 diagnosed cases, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. Italy has 19,468 deaths, Spain 16,972, France 13,832 and Britain 9,875.
'Easter of solitude'
Pope Francis livestreams Easter Sunday mass to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, from an empty Saint Paul's Cathedral at the Vatican.
"For many, this is an Easter of solitude lived amid the sorrow and hardship that the pandemic is causing, from physical suffering to economic difficulties," the pope says.
He calls for a reduction or forgiveness of poor nation's debts and an "immediate" ceasefire in global conflicts.
Spectre of recession
The World Bank warns South Asia is on course for its worst economic performance in 40 years, with decades of progress in the battle against poverty at risk.
It slashes its growth forecast for the region this year to 1.8-2.8 percent from its pre-pandemic projection of 6.3 percent, with at least half the countries falling into "deep recession".
Confinement goes on
Lebanon extends its lockdown until April 26. Syria extends the closure of schools and universities until May 2.
Argentina extends its obligatory confinement until April 26 in big cities, but considers relaxing the measures in rural areas.
Aid
Canadian lawmakers pass a wage subsidy program heralded as the largest economic measure in the country since World War II, to help businesses and their employees.
The British government says £200 million (228 million euros) additional aid will go to British charities and international organisations to assist developing countries fight COVID-19 and help prevent a second wave.    -AFP


