Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:50 PM
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Home Sports

In search of the new Kohlis and Tendulkars

Indian cricket's greatest nursery finds place in Wisden

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
BIPIN DANI

Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana have lost their places as leading cricketers of the year in the Wisden, however, one Indian coach has found a special chapter (pages 81-84) in the latest edition of the Wisden, the Bible of Cricket, which got released in London this week.
Irfan Sait, and his cricket academy in Bangalore has found a four-page chapter titled- Indian Cricket's Greatest Nursery : In search of the new Kohli in the Wisden.
"It is wonderful feeling to be featured in The Wisden which is rightly regarded as the Holy Book of cricket. I wish to dedicate this to my staff at KIOC who have supported me and to my mother who passed away recently. Thank you Wisden for this Honour", Sait, speaking exclusively over telephone from Bangalore, said.
"We were truly fortunate to have the likes of Ian Chappell and the Late Martin Crowe visit us. Martin Crowe spent a lot of time with the youngsters and he was so very good. His advice to our cricketers was invaluable. Likewise with Ian Chappell. With Ian, not only the boys and girls but the coaches also learnt so much which they share with all the trainees".
"Gary Kirsten came to our academy especially for Mayank Agarwal. However, I picked his brains at every given opportunity and I personally learnt a lot. His methods I realised were fairly uncomplicated and easy on the trainees".




"We have 76 coaches apart from the experts who are visiting coaches. They come from all over the world. The number of kids at the academy is in excess of 2000. Most of them are on the weekend program while others have the advantage of practising every single day. The first time the academy declared a holiday in 24 years was on the day my mother passed away", Sait added.
"We have cricketers from age 5 until the pros with no upper age limit".
Robin Uthappa, Manish pandey, Mayank Agrwal and several women cricketers who have played for India are / were being coached by Irfan Sait and MD Nasiruddin, whom Sait treats him as his lieutenant.
According to Sait, the current hot ones to be India's new Virat Kohlis and Sachin Tendulkars are : Devdutt Padkkal and Shubhang Hegde. There are few others who are aspirants. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In search of the new Kohlis and Tendulkars
Football's sponsors worry that they are paying for nothing
Bangladesh pacer Sharif retires from all formats of cricket
Swiss to drop one investigation against Blatter
Barca deny corruption
Beating virus would be 'real' victory, says PSG's Sarabia
'Test all players for virus' before English season restart
Virat Kohli fell short of his high standard : Wisden editor


Latest News
Selling of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended to stop stealing
If stay at home or grave…decision is yours’: Benazir
Special OMS of Tk 10 rice suspended
Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on President
BB issues guideline for Tk 5000cr stimulus package for agriculture
Poor stage demo demanding fair distribution of rice in Dinajpur
Community transmission started in country: Health Minister
Amazon builds its own testing lab for employees
AirAsia customers asked to accept credit
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers
Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM
'No outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh'
Special attention needed towards the floating people
US coronavirus death toll becomes world's highest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft