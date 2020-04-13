Bangladesh pacer Sharif retires from all formats of cricket

Video
Country's veteran pacer Moahmmad Sharif retired from all formats of cricket on Saturday.
"Now, I am thinking about the retirement from the cricket for sometimes. But the present situation made it easier to take the final call," Sharif said while announcing his retirement.
The 35-year old pacer represented Bangladesh in 10 Tests and nine one-day internationals. He played last in both of the format of cricket in 2007.
Showing an amazing performance in the National Cricket League (NCL) in 2001, Sharif broke into the scene and left the fans awestruck with his ability to swing the ball in both ways. But the recurring injury and stint with rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL) cut short his career with the national team.
Sharif played for Brothers Union in the Dhaka Premier League in 2019 and also played first-class cricket till 2018.
In his career, spanning over 20 years, the right-arm pacer Sharif claimed 393 wickets with 15 five-wicket haul in First-class cricket, a record for any Bangladeshi pacer. He appeared in 132 matches in the longest format of the game, which is also a record for any Bangladesh pace bowler. In List A cricket he took 185 wickets in 119 matches with best of 6-33.
Sharif was handy as a batsman as well, scoring 3,222 in the first class cricket with one century and 10 fifties. He also made 1058 runs in List A cricket.
Despite retiring from cricket, Sharif hinted his future as a coach.     -BSS


