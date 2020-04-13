

A national council in the time of crisis

We feel that the extraordinary health issue must be tackled with urgency under elaborately chalked out detail plans. It is not that the administration is unprepared for such actions, at least theoretically, to bring the situation under control.



The "National Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19" issued by the DG Health in March this year, lays details what the four likely ways that virus will find its way into our country, and how to deal with those. It is definitely an evidence of the government's conceptualization of the course of action. Under the plan there is the National Committee for Prevention and Control of Covid-19 headed by the health minister and National Coordination Committee for Prevention and Control of Covid-19 headed by the PM's Chief Physician who himself is a medical specialist. And there are committees down to upazilla level including rapid response teams. But there is a limitation - National Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 - formulated and drawn from the WHO guidelines published in February 2020-but addresses only the health aspect of the prevailing pandemic. However, the government has deployed much of its resources and it is good to see the Prime Minister to be leading from the front. But, in spite of the best intention of the PM and the administration at the centre, its efforts to implement the action plan to a lower level has gone a bit awry at places.











The fact, however, Bangladesh's situation may not be as traumatic as other countries, but we cannot escape the dire consequences of the negative impact posed to the national and global economy. The point here--unless all issues are addressed and preparatory action taken for what might come in the future, the consequences might be more severe in terms of human lives and last long after the virus is defeated. Therefore, establishing a national council by incorporating all relevant parties for a multi-pronged approach under a comprehensive strategy appears to be the need of the hour.

The prime minister with her astute leadership qualities can coordinate, supervise, guide, and provide the overall direction of the operation for the implementation of the directives more efficiently under the national strategy.



