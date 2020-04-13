Video
UK embassy to launch online registration for flying back home

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

British High Commission in Dhaka is set to launch an online registration process to know the exact number of British visitors to charter flights to help them return home.
"We are making good progress with the plan to charter flights to help British nationals in Bangladesh return home," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a video message said on Sunday.
He said these flights will not be free; there will be a charge for them. "So please be ready to pay for tickets when you book them."




Dickson, while sharing five key messages, urged willing individuals to keep an eye on their social media and travel advice for the latest information.
The British envoy said these flights will be leaving from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
"We're very conscious that there are many visitors to Bangladesh in other parts of the country and we'll be making sure with the Government of Bangladesh that you have the paperwork you need to come to Dhaka in time for your flights," he said.  
 The High Commissioner said, "If you go to the Return to the UK section of our Travel Advice, you will find there an online registration form which we'd be very grateful if you could now fill in." He said once the flights are announced and know what the timing is, there will then be a separate registration process to book tickets on the actual flights. "So please keep an eye out for our announcements on that."



