UK embassy to launch online registration for flying back home





"We are making good progress with the plan to charter flights to help British nationals in Bangladesh return home," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a video message said on Sunday.

He said these flights will not be free; there will be a charge for them. "So please be ready to pay for tickets when you book them."









Dickson, while sharing five key messages, urged willing individuals to keep an eye on their social media and travel advice for the latest information.

The British envoy said these flights will be leaving from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"We're very conscious that there are many visitors to Bangladesh in other parts of the country and we'll be making sure with the Government of Bangladesh that you have the paperwork you need to come to Dhaka in time for your flights," he said.

