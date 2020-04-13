Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:49 PM
Home Back Page

ATN News reporter attacked with Covid-19

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

An ATN News reporter diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, confirmed ATN official.
Munni Shaha, Chief News Editor of ATN News, said the reporter returned to Dhaka on March 21 after a month's training period from outside of the country.He was sent home directly from the airport for quarantine. After 14 days of proper quarantine, he voluntarily joined office on April 5. But after four days, he suffered fever with cold and cough.
Later, he contacted to IEDCR on April 10 and they collected his sample. On April 11, IEDCR confirmed that he is positive with the virus.
He did not have breathing problems from beginning.
In the meantime, fever and body pain have also reduced. He has been taking treatment from home since beginning.
Meanwhile, after confirming his case ATN News authority has sent a total of 20 officials including reporter, cameraman, producer, deskmen to home quarantine as with them the detected person worked after joining.


