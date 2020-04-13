Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:49 PM
5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Coronavirus: UK could be ‘worst affected’ country in Europe

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The UK is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by coronavirus, one of the government's senior scientific advisers has said.
The warning from Sir Jeremy Farrar comes as UK hospital deaths are set to pass 10,000 on Sunday.
In response, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said countries were on "different trajectories".
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being treated for coronavirus.
On the advice of his medical team, Mr Johnson will not immediately return to work and will continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers, a No 10 spokesman said.
He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a general ward on Thursday.
The total number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK currently stands at 9,875, following a rise of 917 recorded on Saturday.
The figure does not include deaths outside of hospitals, such as in care homes or in the community.
On Sunday, a further 657 deaths were announced in England, 24 in Scotland, 18 in Wales and 11 in Northern Ireland.
The latest UK-wide figures have not yet been confirmed by the Department of Health.
Ministers are continuing to urge people to stay at home over the Easter weekend to curb the spread of the virus, despite warm and sunny weather across parts of the UK.
Wellcome Trust director Sir Jeremy Farrar told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show the UK was likely to be "one of the worst, if not the worst affected country in Europe".    -BBC


